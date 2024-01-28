Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are on the trail of highly-touted midfielder Owen Moxon, according to reports.

And it appears the Blues are ready to test the resolve of the exciting talent’s club in this transfer window, as his deal with Carlisle comes to a close.

Blackpool are also said to be keen on the promising 26-year-old, with Peterborough linked last summer.

Moxon is viewed as one of the top emerging players in League One, with his powerful running marking him out as a standout performer at this level.

Now transfer specialist, Alan Nixon, has reported Pompey are vying with the Tangerines with League One clubs keen.

The report states Pompey could well be in a position to win the bidding for Moxon, with ‘money to spend’ as they chase a place in the Championship.

There hasn’t been a suggestion the Blues are looking for a player of the Carlisle-born talent’s profile at this point in the window.

However, Moxon is clearly the kind of project Pompey are looking to bring in, improve and build as an asset under sporting director, Rich Hughes.

The former Queen of the South and Annan Athletic player sees his contract come to a close this summer, with Cumbrians manager Paul Simpson revealing this week he’s turned down a new deal with his hometown club.

Simpson told the Carlisle News & Star: ‘Owen Moxon has decided he is not going to sign a new contract at this moment.

‘He wants to just carry on playing and see what comes in the summer, which is obviously disappointing but he’s perfectly within his rights to do that.

‘I think he’s going to wait and see what else is out there for him, and probably wait and see where we are.

‘We haven’t fallen out. I’m hugely disappointed. We’ve made a fantastic offer for him to stay – if I’m honest probably the best offer I’ve ever made as Carlisle manager.

‘But he is absolutely within his rights. I’ve got no issue with him turning it down if that’s what he wants to do, and we’re just going to have to see what happens now.”

‘I wouldn’t say it’s withdrawn because everybody wants Owen Moxon to stay.

‘But we also fully respect the decision he’s made. we can't criticise players for it. We gave him a contract which finishes at the end of this season, and he's made the decision he has.