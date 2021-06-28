LivePortsmouth pre-season: LIVE updates as Blues return for training ahead of the 2021-22 Leeague One campaign
Pompey’s preparations for the 2021-22 campaign officially start today.
The Blues report back for duty at the club’s Hilsea training base for the first day of pre-season.
Danny Cowley will be putting his troops through their paces as he plots a renewed League One promotion push.
Certainly, it gives the head coach the opportunity to put his stamp on things after replacing Kenny Jackett in March amid a hectic run of fixtures.
New signings Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe are all expected to link up with their new team-mates.
There is also expected to be a number of triallists on show with the Blues currently having just 16 players under contract.
We’re down at training bringing you all the updates throughout the day as they come our way.
Last updated: Monday, 28 June, 2021, 13:26
- Plans start for upcoming 2021-22 season
- Number of triallists set to be involved
- New goalkeeping coach could be present
An update from Roko
Two goalkeeper triallists
Keepers have now put their gloves on. Alex Bass is joined by two triallists.
The winger’s on the comeback from a knee injury
Nicky Cowley’s orders
The assistant head coach is plenty active on the opening day of training barking his orders.
The balls are out as Nicky Cowley barks out his orders
Everything is being recorded!
Number of triallists
We’re told that there are around 10 triallists are training with Pompey today. Fair to say not everyone will earn deals!
The view from the training base
Ronan Curtis not present
Ronan Curtis has been given extra time off during the summer after going away on Republic of Ireland duty at the end of last season.
He posted on Instagram that he was still in his native Eire yesterday and won’t be back on the south coast until later this week.
The key talking points
A look at the four main topics of conversation heading into training
Good afternoon
A warm welcome from Pompey’s Hilsea training base where we are bringing you all the live updates from the first day of pre-season.
Danny Cowley’s putting his troops through their paces as he prepares for the 2021-22 campaign.