The Blues report back for duty at the club’s Hilsea training base for the first day of pre-season.

Danny Cowley will be putting his troops through their paces as he plots a renewed League One promotion push.

Certainly, it gives the head coach the opportunity to put his stamp on things after replacing Kenny Jackett in March amid a hectic run of fixtures.

John Marquis, left, and Lee Brown during Pompey training. Picture: Habibur Rahman

New signings Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe are all expected to link up with their new team-mates.

There is also expected to be a number of triallists on show with the Blues currently having just 16 players under contract.

We’re down at training bringing you all the updates throughout the day as they come our way.