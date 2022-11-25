Portsmouth predicted FA Cup line-up: eight changes as players return and young hopes involved in MK Dons clash - in pictures
Pompey return to FA Cup action at Fratton Park tomorrow.
League One rivals MK Dons provide the opposition after Tuesday’s FA Cup success at Ipswich Town.
There’s plenty for Danny Cowley to consider as he weighs up his starting XI for the clash.
Cowley will judge who needs minutes after the 2-0 win at Portman Road, after making seven switches from the 0-0 draw at Derby.
There’s also the debate about whether Dane Scarlett or Owen Dale are given permission by their parent clubs to feature.
With the FA Cup allowing nine subs, that opens the debate about who gets to fill those positions for the Blues.
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up.