Pompey return to FA Cup action at Fratton Park tomorrow.

League One rivals MK Dons provide the opposition after Tuesday’s FA Cup success at Ipswich Town.

There’s plenty for Danny Cowley to consider as he weighs up his starting XI for the clash.

Cowley will judge who needs minutes after the 2-0 win at Portman Road, after making seven switches from the 0-0 draw at Derby.

There’s also the debate about whether Dane Scarlett or Owen Dale are given permission by their parent clubs to feature.

With the FA Cup allowing nine subs, that opens the debate about who gets to fill those positions for the Blues.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up.

1. GK: Josh Griffiths Set to return after a rare runout for Josh Oluwayemi at Ipswich. Photo: Paul Thompson Photo Sales

2. RB: Zak Swanson Summer arrival from Arsenal has been in excellent form after being given a run in the side. Photo: Simon Davies Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett Morrison was excellent at Ipswich, but likely to be the rock solid defender's turn against MK Dons. Photo: Simon Davies Photo Sales

4. CB: Clark Robertson Cowley really values the passing qualities of his leader in the middle of defence. Photo: Simon Davies Photo Sales