Where will Pompey finish in the 2023/24 League One season after their latest run of form?

Portsmouth's dominant lead at the top of the League One table has come to an end as just one point now separates them and Peterborough United in second place. In fact, there are four points between Pompey and Oxford United in fifth.

The four teams below Portsmouth have at least one game in-hand as well, with Bolton Wanderers boasting a three advantage and just two points to make up.

John Mousinho's side fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Leyton Orient at the weekend and their safety of points has all but disappeared. How much could their recent run of poor form affect the rest of their season though?