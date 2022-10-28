Yet the game has come at the worst possible time for Pompey amid their worrying injury situation.

The Blues boss has reported up to 10 names are currently on the treatment table - but is hopeful a few faces could be in line for a return to the squad.

Despite coming off through injury against Oxford on Tuesday, Sean Raggett (back), Ronan Curtis (dead leg) and Reeco Hackett (ankle) should all be available for the fixture.

But Cowley is adamant he will not reveal the extent of their woes in a bid to obtain any sort of advantage over their opposition.

But how will they approach the latest challenge against Shrewsbury?

Of course, only the head coach and his backroom staff know their current problems as he keeps his cards close to his chest.

But, here’s how we believe Pompey could line-up against the Salop on Saturday afternoon.

GK: Josh Griffiths The West Brom loanee has been an ever-present in goal for Pompey this season, starting every league game to date. Danny Cowley has put his trust into the 21-year-old and will remain between the sticks against Shrewsbury ahead of back-up Josh Oluwayemi.

RB: Zak Swanson With no news on Joe Rafferty, the 21-year-old will slot in at right-back as he makes his third successive league start. The ex-Arsenal youngster hasn't looked out of place in the side and has impressed in his two previous outings. Questions will remain as to whether Rafferty will make the cut to face the Salop as Cowley keeps his cards close to his chest.

CB: Sean Raggett The man is a warrior and it will take a lot to displace him from the starting side. Despite coming off at half-time with a back injury against Oxford, the centre-back is expected to be fit and will return to the heart of the defence on Saturday.

CB: Clark Robertson The Blues skipper did have to wear a bandage for the majority of Tuesday's game as he channelled his inner Terry Butcher, after a clash of heads with Gatlin O'Donker. Nonetheless, Robertson has returned to his more natural centre-back role and will be looking to reignite his partnership with Raggett.