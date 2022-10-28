Portsmouth predicted line-up in pictures: Injury-hampered Blues to make two changes against Shrewsbury with ex-Cardiff man set to return
Danny Cowley’s men are straight back in action on Saturday when they welcome Shrewsbury to Fratton Park.
Yet the game has come at the worst possible time for Pompey amid their worrying injury situation.
The Blues boss has reported up to 10 names are currently on the treatment table - but is hopeful a few faces could be in line for a return to the squad.
Despite coming off through injury against Oxford on Tuesday, Sean Raggett (back), Ronan Curtis (dead leg) and Reeco Hackett (ankle) should all be available for the fixture.
But Cowley is adamant he will not reveal the extent of their woes in a bid to obtain any sort of advantage over their opposition.
But how will they approach the latest challenge against Shrewsbury?
Of course, only the head coach and his backroom staff know their current problems as he keeps his cards close to his chest.
But, here’s how we believe Pompey could line-up against the Salop on Saturday afternoon.