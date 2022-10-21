News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Is it time for Jay Mingi's first Pompey start at Forest Green?

Portsmouth predicted line-up: Two changes, shifts in positions and full league debuts at Forest Green after Charlton Athletic disappointment

How does Danny Cowley respond to Monday’s disappointing reverse at Charlton?

By Jordan Cross
13 minutes ago
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 11:14am

There’s certain to be a different line-up with Marlon Pack suspended for the Blues’ maiden trip to Forest Green.

But how much does the Pompey boss switch things up as they go to New Lawn?

There’s plenty to debate – but here’s how we think Cowley will go as he looks to see his side return to winning ways.

1. Josh Griffiths - GK

Subject to some really harsh criticism of late. Maybe could have done a little better with the second at Charlton, but also pulled off some big saves.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

2. Zak Swanson - RB

Came on at half-time on Tuesday and put in a steady effort. With Connor Ogilvie struggling on the right and Joe Rafferty returning after a few weeks out, could it be the right time for the ex-Arsenal man's first league start?

Photo: NaationalWorld

Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - CB

Could well be a shift to the right side of the central two for Raggett if Robertson goes back into the middle.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

4. Clark Robertson - CB

Done little wrong at left-back and offered crossing threat, but may well slot back into the middle of the back line.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Danny CowleyPortsmouthCharlton AthleticBluesPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 5