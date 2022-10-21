Portsmouth predicted line-up: Two changes, shifts in positions and full league debuts at Forest Green after Charlton Athletic disappointment
How does Danny Cowley respond to Monday’s disappointing reverse at Charlton?
By Jordan Cross
13 minutes ago
Updated
21st Oct 2022, 11:14am
There’s certain to be a different line-up with Marlon Pack suspended for the Blues’ maiden trip to Forest Green.
But how much does the Pompey boss switch things up as they go to New Lawn?
There’s plenty to debate – but here’s how we think Cowley will go as he looks to see his side return to winning ways.
