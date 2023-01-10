Pompey make the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium this evening.

It comes just three days after the Blues’ trip to Spurs in the FA Cup on Saturday, where Simon Bassey men fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Premier League giants.

With the Fratton Park outfit just two wins away from Wembley in the Papa John’s Trophy, it is expected the interim head coach will name a strong side.

That will be boosted by the availability of Marlon Pack who is allowed to feature despite his two-game suspension along well Louis Thompson & Kieron Freeman, who are both in contention.

Pompey will still be without Clark Robertson due to a hip injury as well as Jay Mingi, who is set to be sidelined for at least six weeks with a knee issue.

Here’s how we believe the Blues could line-up this evening.

1. GK: Josh Oluwayemi The former Spurs man has featured in every Papa John's Trophy fixture so far this season and he will remain between the sticks this evening. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2. RCB: Kieron Freeman The defender has been absent with a calf injury since the Blues’ second round tie against Ipswich earlier in the competition. Although he was fit enough to make the bench against Spurs, Bassey could give Freeman a valuable 60 minutes in his comeback. Photo: Graham Hunt Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett The central defender was a key part of keeping Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min quiet on Saturday. We know how much the 29-year-old loves to play and is likely to start in the heart of the three tonight. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4. LCB: Connor Ogilvie With Robertson still sidelined through injury and Ryley Towler cup-tied, Bassey will have no other option but to play Ogilvie on the left of the three. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales