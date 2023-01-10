Portsmouth predicted line-up v Bolton: Blues to go strong in Papa John’s Trophy with Tottenham & Huddersfield loanees & ex-Bristol City man to return - in pictures
Pompey make the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium this evening.
It comes just three days after the Blues’ trip to Spurs in the FA Cup on Saturday, where Simon Bassey men fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Premier League giants.
With the Fratton Park outfit just two wins away from Wembley in the Papa John’s Trophy, it is expected the interim head coach will name a strong side.
That will be boosted by the availability of Marlon Pack who is allowed to feature despite his two-game suspension along well Louis Thompson & Kieron Freeman, who are both in contention.
Pompey will still be without Clark Robertson due to a hip injury as well as Jay Mingi, who is set to be sidelined for at least six weeks with a knee issue.
Here’s how we believe the Blues could line-up this evening.