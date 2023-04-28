Portsmouth predicted line-up v Derby County: One change as Blues boss sets out to halt Rams' play-off bid

It’s the final away trip of the season for Pompey.

The Blues may be condemned to a seventh successive season in League One, but there will still be 3,000-plus travelling fans making the trip to Pride Park.

It may be a meaningless game to Pompey but there’s everything riding on it for Paul Warne’s men, with three points a must for their play-off ambitions.

Here’s how we think John Mousinho will play it, as his side aim to give some reasons to be cheerful with the campaign nearing a close.

Undefined: twitter

1 . Pompey predicted line-up Here's how we think Pompey will line up at Derby Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . GK Matt Macey Not so much whether he will start, the question more becoming will the keeper be at Pompey permanently? Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . RB Joe Rafferty Will be right in the conversation when it comes to Pompey's player of the season. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . CB: Di'Shon Bernard An argument to return to Sean Raggett's strength and experience, but would be harsh on the defender's who's been excellent in the past two games. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales