Portsmouth predicted line-up v Derby County: One change as Blues boss sets out to halt Rams' play-off bid
It’s the final away trip of the season for Pompey.
The Blues may be condemned to a seventh successive season in League One, but there will still be 3,000-plus travelling fans making the trip to Pride Park.
It may be a meaningless game to Pompey but there’s everything riding on it for Paul Warne’s men, with three points a must for their play-off ambitions.
Here’s how we think John Mousinho will play it, as his side aim to give some reasons to be cheerful with the campaign nearing a close.