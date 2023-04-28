News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth predicted line-up v Derby County: One change as Blues boss sets out to halt Rams' play-off bid

It’s the final away trip of the season for Pompey.

By Jordan Cross
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST

The Blues may be condemned to a seventh successive season in League One, but there will still be 3,000-plus travelling fans making the trip to Pride Park.

It may be a meaningless game to Pompey but there’s everything riding on it for Paul Warne’s men, with three points a must for their play-off ambitions.

Here’s how we think John Mousinho will play it, as his side aim to give some reasons to be cheerful with the campaign nearing a close.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up at Derby

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up at Derby Photo: Jason Brown

Not so much whether he will start, the question more becoming will the keeper be at Pompey permanently?

2. GK Matt Macey

Not so much whether he will start, the question more becoming will the keeper be at Pompey permanently? Photo: Jason Brown

Will be right in the conversation when it comes to Pompey's player of the season.

3. RB Joe Rafferty

Will be right in the conversation when it comes to Pompey's player of the season. Photo: Jason Brown

An argument to return to Sean Raggett's strength and experience, but would be harsh on the defender's who's been excellent in the past two games.

4. CB: Di'Shon Bernard

An argument to return to Sean Raggett's strength and experience, but would be harsh on the defender's who's been excellent in the past two games. Photo: Jason Brown

