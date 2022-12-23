News you can trust since 1877
Zak Swanson is closing in on a Pompey return at Exeter.

Portsmouth predicted line-up v Exeter City: Three changes as players return for Boxing Day clash - in pictures

Pompey aim to end their recent League One woes as they go to Exeter City on Boxing Day.

By Jordan Cross
21 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 2:18pm

But how does Danny Cowley go about injecting impetus into his team’s third-tier season once again? Here’s how we think the Blues will go at St James Park.

1. Josh Griffiths - goalkeeper

Just about the only player to emerge with credit against MK Dons. Will continue on Boxing Day.

Photo: Jason Brown

2. Zak Swanson - right-back

A return to fitness for the Arsenal signing holds the key to a return to a back four at Exeter. Will be a close call whether Swanson is announced fit.

Photo: Jason Brown

3. Sean Raggett - centre-back

Was surprisingly dropped and missed last weekend. Whatever the formation, the no-nonsense defender has to return at Exeter.

Photo: Jason Brown

4. Clark Robertson - centre-back

Didn't work out well for the skipper against MK Dons, but expected to continue and hopefully look more secure alongside Raggett.

Photo: Jason Brown

