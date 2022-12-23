Pompey aim to end their recent League One woes as they go to Exeter City on Boxing Day.
But how does Danny Cowley go about injecting impetus into his team’s third-tier season once again? Here’s how we think the Blues will go at St James Park.
1. Josh Griffiths - goalkeeper
Just about the only player to emerge with credit against MK Dons. Will continue on Boxing Day.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - right-back
A return to fitness for the Arsenal signing holds the key to a return to a back four at Exeter. Will be a close call whether Swanson is announced fit.
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - centre-back
Was surprisingly dropped and missed last weekend. Whatever the formation, the no-nonsense defender has to return at Exeter.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Clark Robertson - centre-back
Didn't work out well for the skipper against MK Dons, but expected to continue and hopefully look more secure alongside Raggett.
Photo: Jason Brown