He’s yet to name the same starting Xi for consecutive league games this season, so why should today’s Fratton Park game against Bristol Rovers be any different?
Especially when Joe Morrell, Clark Robertson, Denver Hume, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Jayden Reid all swapped the treatment table for the training pitch this week.
They – bar Tunnicliffe, who is edging closer to a Pompey exit – will now give Cowley a welcome selection headache going into the game with Joey Barton’s side.
But who’ll be included, who won’t and who’ll potentially make way from a match-day squad that is yet to taste defeat this season.
1. Josh Griffiths
Was denied another clean sheet against Cambridge on Tuesday night but it was arguably the West Brom loanee's best performance to date in a Pompey shirt. Danny Cowley really rated understudy Josh Oluwayemi, but Griffths is his No1.
2. Joe Rafferty
The former Preston man has settled really well into life at Fratton Park. Who started between him and fellow new arrival Zak Swanson was something we all wondered as the season approached. But Rafferty keeps providing the answer to that with his performances.
3. Sean Raggett
Raggett will be taking nothing for granted with Clark Robertson back from injury, especially when it's him operating on the left of the central defensive partnership in the skipper's absence. But when the defender keeps producing eight and nine out of 10 performances, week in, week out, there's no way you can drop him - or even rest him for league games.
4. Michael Morrison
Another one who will be conscious of Robertson's availability. But just like Raggett - whom he has developed a good understanding - he's done nothing wrong to warrant a place on the bench. You also don't find too many managers who tinker with their centre of defence during unbeaten runs - so if Robertson returns, expect it to be on the bench. A 3-5-2 formation to accommodate all three also appears to be out of fashion at the minute.
