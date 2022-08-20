4. Michael Morrison

Another one who will be conscious of Robertson's availability. But just like Raggett - whom he has developed a good understanding - he's done nothing wrong to warrant a place on the bench. You also don't find too many managers who tinker with their centre of defence during unbeaten runs - so if Robertson returns, expect it to be on the bench. A 3-5-2 formation to accommodate all three also appears to be out of fashion at the minute.

Photo: NationalWorld