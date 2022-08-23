Portsmouth predicted starting XI v Newport: Recalls for former Sunderland, West Ham and Rotherham trio amid wholesale changes for Carabao Cup game
Pompey head to Newport County tonight in the Carabao Cup looking to make the third round of the competition for only the third time since 2010.
Victory would be another sign of the progress currently being made by head coach Danny Cowley in his second full season in charge at Fratton Park.
And while the unbeaten Blues go into the game as pre-match favourites, the manager remains intent on handing his fringe players and youngsters the chance to get vital minutes into their legs.
That is likely to see wholesale changes made to the side that beat Bristol Rovers 3-1 in the league in Saturday.
And with the hosts favouring a 3-5-2 formation, it would even see the visitors switching systems to go head-to-head with the League Two outfit.
And no, it wouldn’t be a direct response to Cowley’s favoured 4-4-2 formation which was criticised by Gas boss Joey Barton at the weekend.
Here’s how we think, Pompey could line up tonight at Rodney Parade.