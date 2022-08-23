2. Haji Mnoga

Mnoga's only match minutes so far this season have come in the Carabao Cup, with his one and only appearance to date coming in the 3-0 win at Cardiff in the first round. He's not be involved since as another loan moves looks likely, but with Danny Cowley keen to give his youngsters the chance to impress and development, he could earn a recall in what will be a much-changed side at Rodney Parade.

Photo: National World