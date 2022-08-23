News you can trust since 1877
Pompey travel to Newport County tonight in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Danny Cowley expected to make changes again for the visit to Rodney Parade.

Portsmouth predicted starting XI v Newport: Recalls for former Sunderland, West Ham and Rotherham trio amid wholesale changes for Carabao Cup game

Pompey head to Newport County tonight in the Carabao Cup looking to make the third round of the competition for only the third time since 2010.

By Mark McMahon
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:18 pm

Victory would be another sign of the progress currently being made by head coach Danny Cowley in his second full season in charge at Fratton Park.

And while the unbeaten Blues go into the game as pre-match favourites, the manager remains intent on handing his fringe players and youngsters the chance to get vital minutes into their legs.

That is likely to see wholesale changes made to the side that beat Bristol Rovers 3-1 in the league in Saturday.

And with the hosts favouring a 3-5-2 formation, it would even see the visitors switching systems to go head-to-head with the League Two outfit.

And no, it wouldn’t be a direct response to Cowley’s favoured 4-4-2 formation which was criticised by Gas boss Joey Barton at the weekend.

Here’s how we think, Pompey could line up tonight at Rodney Parade.

1. Josh Griffiths

The on-loan West Brom keeper could do little to prevent Aaron Collins' equaliser for Bristol Rovers on Saturday so will be looking to get another clean sheet on his record at Newport tonight as Josh Oluwayemi continues to act as his understudy.

2. Haji Mnoga

Mnoga's only match minutes so far this season have come in the Carabao Cup, with his one and only appearance to date coming in the 3-0 win at Cardiff in the first round. He's not be involved since as another loan moves looks likely, but with Danny Cowley keen to give his youngsters the chance to impress and development, he could earn a recall in what will be a much-changed side at Rodney Parade.

3. Clark Robertson

The skipper returned to the bench for Saturday's game against Bristol Rovers following a foot injury. Danny Cowley wants to give his youngsters the chance to shine - but he also wants to get minutes into the legs of players who have not been able to do so as of yet. Robertson fits into that category having yet to feature this term.

4. Sean Raggett

The central defender is one of the fittest and most robust players in the Pompey squad. He'll want to put his mistake for Aaron Collins' goal on Saturday behind him - and will be itching to feature against the Exiles, despite the Blues' busy run of games.

