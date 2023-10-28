Pompey have been predicted to make League One history this season.

John Mousinho’s league leaders sit comfortably at the top of the third-tier standings thanks to an impressive start to their 2023-24 campaign.

They remain one of just four clubs who remain unbeaten in the top four divisions of English football – alongside Spurs, Arsenal and League Two Mansfield – and boast a four-point advantage over nearest challengers Oxford United with 14 games played.

The Blues are also six clear of third-placed Barnsley, whom they beat last month at Oakwell, and nine points better off than Blackpool, who currently occupy the final play-off position.

It’s no wonder Pompey fans are daring to dream of a return to the Championship for the first time since 2012. However, data specialists at Betway believe the Fratton faithful need to be thinking bigger and better. Indeed, they fully anticipate Pompey running away with the League One title with a record-equalling points total.

Only three teams in League One history have smashed the 100-points barrier – Charlton (2011-12, 101 points), Kenny Jackett’s Wolves (2013-14, 103 points) and Sheffield United (2016-17, 100 points).

Yet Pompey are expected to join such coveted company as they go about taking the 2023-24 season by storm.

The Betway Supercomputer, which utilises current form, historical results and takes into account injuries and suspensions, has predicted Mousinho & Co will romp to the title by securing a record-equalling 103 points.

See below how they believe the final standings will look, what the Blues’ advantage at the top of the table will look like, how many games they’re likely to be beaten in, and who could be joining Pompey in the Championship next season.

Note: the data supplied does not include Cheltenham, Northampton, Fleetwood or Shrewsbury who would be considered relegation candidates as a result.

