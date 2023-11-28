Pompey head to Burton Albion tonight with John Mousinho hoping for a reaction from his players following Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool.

The loss brought the Blues’ unbeaten start to the 2023-24 League One season to an abrupt end. It also ended a 27-match unbeaten run that stretched as far back as March. Meanwhile, to rub salt into their wounds, the defeat helped knock Pompey off the top of the League One table.

The Blues have been handed an automatic chance to right Saturday’s wrongs with a trip to the Pirelli Stadium (kick-off 7.45pm). But the question is: does Mousinho ring the changes following Saturday’s showing? Or does he give the players the chance to rectify themselves and prove that Saturday’s performance was a one-off?

One player who won’t be handed that opportunity is Joe Morrell, who now serves a two-match ban following his sending off against the Seasiders. Marlon Pack’s return from injury mitigates that blow. However, with Zak Swanson added to an injury list that already includes Connor Ogilvie, Regan Poole, Tom Lowery, Tino Anjorin and Anthony Scully, and Gavin Whyte unavailable for ‘family reasons’, the ability to reshuffle the pack reduces.

So what can we expect from the Pompey team sheet for tonight’s game at Burton. Well, he’s how we think the Blues will line up for their trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

1 . psi_jb_portsmouth_blackpool_080.JPG Terry Devlin could be one of two changes made by Pompey for tonight's game at Burton Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Goalkeeper - Will Norris The Pompey No1 has conceded nine goals in his past four games for the Blues. That's one more than the total conceded in his previous 14 matches for the club. Can't really fault him for any of the four let in against Blackpool, but worrying non the least! Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Right-back - Joe Rafferty Saturday's display wasn't his best in a Pompey shirt. Then again, not many came out of the Blackpool game with much credit. Might have taken a back seat to Zak Swanson tonight - but that's now out of the question with the former Arsenal youngster now nursing an injury. Rafferty has proven often enough, though, that he's a reliable and consistent performer. He'll be able to shake off Saturday's disappointment with ease. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales