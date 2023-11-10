News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Predicted XI and bench v Charlton: Three changes from FA Cup defeat with big injury and selection calls to make

Pompey aim to bury their Charlton hoodoo and continue their table-topping form tomorrow.
By Jordan Cross
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:45 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 14:37 GMT

The Blues are out to make it 27 League One games unbeaten, but face an opponent who’ve won 10 of their last 11 visits to Fratton Park.

It appears something has to give with John Mousinho having injury and selection issues to contend with going into the game.

This is how we think he’ll go as he welcomes former Pompey boss Michael Appleton’s side to PO4.

Found himself under the microscope for Chesterfield's goal last weekend. Debateable whether he should have stayed or come for the cross, but has always shown himself to be pro-active rather than reactive - and also has plenty of credit in the bank.

1. GK: Will Norris

Found himself under the microscope for Chesterfield's goal last weekend. Debateable whether he should have stayed or come for the cross, but has always shown himself to be pro-active rather than reactive - and also has plenty of credit in the bank. Photo: Jason Brown

Arguably a tighter call than ever with Zak Swanson, after the former Arsenal man once again excelled against Leyton Orient on Tuesday night. The fact Swanson played that game does point to Rafferty starting this one, however.

2. RB: Joe Rafferty

Arguably a tighter call than ever with Zak Swanson, after the former Arsenal man once again excelled against Leyton Orient on Tuesday night. The fact Swanson played that game does point to Rafferty starting this one, however. Photo: Jason Brown

The red card against Leyton Orient means a competition specific suspension for Raggett - and the defender is available for Charlton. With Regan Poole out, Mousinho could shift Conor Shaughnessy over and play Ryley Towler - but a straight swap seems more likely.

3. CB: Sean Raggett

The red card against Leyton Orient means a competition specific suspension for Raggett - and the defender is available for Charlton. With Regan Poole out, Mousinho could shift Conor Shaughnessy over and play Ryley Towler - but a straight swap seems more likely. Photo: Jason Brown

Along with Joe Morrell, has to be the player performing at the highest level at present. The fact there's an argument to say his form has surpassed even Regan Poole's displays says it all.

4. CB: Conor Shaughnessy

Along with Joe Morrell, has to be the player performing at the highest level at present. The fact there's an argument to say his form has surpassed even Regan Poole's displays says it all. Photo: Jason Brown

