Pompey welcome managerless Gillingham to Fratton Park tonight in the EFL Trophy.
Injuries and international commitments means head coach John Mousinho will be forced to reshuffle his pack for the game against the League Two side.
However, he’ll be confident that the ‘strong’ side he puts out will be a match for the Priestfield outfit.
Here’s how we think the Blues will line up for their second game in this season’s competition.
1. Goal, Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett (20) scores, Portsmouth 3-2 Fulham U21s during the EFL Trophy match between Portsmouth and Fulham at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 22 August 2023.
Pompey host Gillingham in the EFL Trophy tonight Photo: Jason Brown
2. Goalkeeper - Ryan Schofield
Will Norris' understudy will be handed just his fourth start for the Blues following his summer arrival from Huddersfield. Will need to improve on his performance from the Fulham Under-21s game when some soft goals were conceded. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Right-back: Zak Swanson
The highly-rated 23-year-old will be desperate to get some game time under his belt. A family bereavement, plus Joe Rafferty's form, has limited the former Arsenal youngster's game time this term. He'll be keen to take his opportunity tonight - and, no doubt, the Fratton faithful will be delighted to see him back in action. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Central defender 1: Sean Raggett
Raggett was Pompey's star man in this season's previous EFL Trophy encounter against Fulham's under-21s in August. His two goals helped add to a thrilling encounter, but just 183 minutes of football has home the centre-back's way since. Started Saturday's league win against Port Vale on Saturday because of Regan Poole's suspension. Tonight will see the 29-year-old start successive Pompey games for the first time since since mid-April. An unbelievable stat given Raggett's importance in recent seasons. Photo: Jason Brown