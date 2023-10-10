4 . Central defender 1: Sean Raggett

Raggett was Pompey's star man in this season's previous EFL Trophy encounter against Fulham's under-21s in August. His two goals helped add to a thrilling encounter, but just 183 minutes of football has home the centre-back's way since. Started Saturday's league win against Port Vale on Saturday because of Regan Poole's suspension. Tonight will see the 29-year-old start successive Pompey games for the first time since since mid-April. An unbelievable stat given Raggett's importance in recent seasons. Photo: Jason Brown