Pompey have been given the chance to put their FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield to bed quickly as they travel to Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy tonight.

The game will be the Blues’ second trip to Brisbane Road this season, with a 4-0 victory recorded against the O’s back in August.

However, there’ll be plenty of changes to the side that easily brushed aside Richie Wellens’ side that memorable day. There’ll also be wholesale changes from Sunday’s loss at the Proact Stadium, with head coach Mousinho having one eye on Saturday’s important league game against Charlton.

A growing injury list, however, means Pompey’s options are starting to stretch, especially if the boss wants to keep first-team regulars fresh for the challenge the Addicks will pose at the weekend.

So what sort of team do we think will take to the pitch at Brisbane Road tonight (kick-off 7pm)? Well, here’s how we think the Blues will line up.

Portsmouth Manager John Mousinho during the FA Cup match between Chesterfield and Portsmouth at Technique Stadium, Chesterfield, United Kingdom on 5 November 2023. Pompey head coach John Mousinho takes his side to Leyton Orient tonight in the EFL Trophy

Goalkeeper: Ryan Schofield Will Norris' understudy will be handed his fifth start of the season against the O's. Schofield started both previous games in the EFL Trophy and that tradition will continue tonight in east London.

Right-back: Zak Swanson The young defender will be handed another chance to put pressure on Joe Rafferty for the right-back berth. However, he'll need to improve on display produced at Chesterfield on Sunday, when he replaced Rafferty at half-time.