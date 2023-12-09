News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth predicted XI & bench v Bolton Wanderers: One change as Blues boss faces biggest selection call of Fratton tenure: gallery

John Mousinho faces a massive selection conundrum going into the top-of-the-table clash with Bolton.
By Jordan Cross
Published 9th Dec 2023, 13:39 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 10:22 GMT

How Pompey line up with Joe Morrell, Alex Robertson and Marlon Pack vying for midfield starts is the big issue going into Monday’s televised meeting.

Here’s how we think the Blues boss will go in the mouthwatering showdown.

Where Alex Robertson features is the big talking point ahead of the Bolton clash

1. Predicted line-up

Absolutely nailed on to start as he continues to be crucial to Pompey's gameplan.

2. GK Will Norris

Came through a sticky start at Northampton to impress as the game wore on. No reason to change things, even if Zak Swanson is pushing for inclusion.

3. RB: Joe Rafferty

Answered his critics with a really progressive display at Northampton to cement his starting role.

4. CB: Sean Raggett

