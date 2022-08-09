The Blues currently boast 10 players under the age of 21 and the manager wants to give them all a pathway to establish themselves at Fratton Park.
Not all will be used tonight. However, a select few will be handed the chance to show what they can do and highlight the development they’ve made since returning to training at the end of June.
New-boys Owen Dale and Tom Lowery are also expected to feature, but will they start?Here’s how we think Pompey could line up tonight for the first-round game at the Cardiff City Stadium.
1. Josh Griffiths - goalkeeper
No doubt Danny Cowley would be tempted to test young stand-in stopper Josh Oluwayemi against the Bluebirds. But Griffiths needs to string together a series of games to establish himself at Pompey and settle into his new side. Oluwayemi might have to wait until the Papa John's Trophy matches begin to get his chance.
2. Zak Swanson - right-back
The former Arsenal youngster has found himself behind the more experienced Joe Rafferty so far this season. But with Danny Cowley keen to use some of his youngster, the 21-year-old can expect to start against Cardiff. The right-back has already demonstrated what he can offer Pompey in pre-season - now he'll get the chance to do it for the first time in a competitive environment as a starter.
3. Haji Mnoga - centre back 1
Having played a key role in pre-season, the young defender is waiting on his first appearance of the season. Michael Morrison's arrival, plus Sean Raggett's return from injury has meant Danny Cowley has went for other options in the centre of defence so far. Mnoga could get his chance, though, tonight as Cowley looks to manage his more senior pair's game time.
4. Clark Robertson - centre-back 2
Injury has prevented the captain from making his first appearance of the new season. He's on the road to recovery and could be handed a chance to get minutes under his belt against Cardiff, with an experienced head needed among a youthful side.
