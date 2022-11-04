Portsmouth predicted XI in pictures: Two changes following Shrewsbury draw and important calls to be made for Hereford Cup tie
A combination of Danny Cowley’s love of the FA Cup and the fact tonight’s game against Hereford is live on TV suggests Pompey will field a strong side for the game at Edgar Street.
Positive developments on the injury front – apart from Joe Rafferty’s groin problem – also gives the Blues boss the chance to welcome back some of his previous walking wounded.
But will he dare to rush the likes of Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery back when there’s an important league trip to Morecambe just around the corner?
Currently, only four of Pompey’s five loan players have been granted permission to feature in the Cup for the club this season.
That will also need to be taken into consideration.
So, with all that in mind, what can we expected the Blues’ starting XI to look like tonight?
Here’s how we think they’ll line up at Edgar Street…