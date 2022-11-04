3. Sean Raggett - centre-back 1

The no-nonsense defender had to be substituted during last week's draw with Shrewsbury because of an ongoing back complaint. Danny Cowley has insisted it's a low-level injury but he must weigh up whether to risk Raggett or not. The manager has options at the centre of defence but you suspect Raggett will want to play after playing no part against AFC Wimbledon in midweek.

Photo: Jason Brown