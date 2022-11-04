News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Pompey boss Danny Cowley has some important decisions to make for tonight's FA Cup first-round tie at Hereford

Portsmouth predicted XI in pictures: Two changes following Shrewsbury draw and important calls to be made for Hereford Cup tie

A combination of Danny Cowley’s love of the FA Cup and the fact tonight’s game against Hereford is live on TV suggests Pompey will field a strong side for the game at Edgar Street.

By Mark McMahon
4 minutes ago

Positive developments on the injury front – apart from Joe Rafferty’s groin problem – also gives the Blues boss the chance to welcome back some of his previous walking wounded.

But will he dare to rush the likes of Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery back when there’s an important league trip to Morecambe just around the corner?

Currently, only four of Pompey’s five loan players have been granted permission to feature in the Cup for the club this season.

That will also need to be taken into consideration.

So, with all that in mind, what can we expected the Blues’ starting XI to look like tonight?

Here’s how we think they’ll line up at Edgar Street…

1. Goalkeeper - Josh Griffiths

Understudy Josh Oluwayemi was the star man for Pompey after his three penalty saves earned the Blues a bonus point from their Papa John's Trophy game against AFC Wimbledon in midwwek. Expect first-choice Josh Griffiths to earn a recall, though, as Cowley looks to go strong to avoid a Cup upset.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

2. Zak Swanson - right-back

The Arsenal youth product is flourishing at right-back after making his full-league debut against Forest Green Rovers two weeks ago. He's finding favour with Danny Cowley each game and tonight's Cup tie at non-league Hereford will be another important step in his development.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - centre-back 1

The no-nonsense defender had to be substituted during last week's draw with Shrewsbury because of an ongoing back complaint. Danny Cowley has insisted it's a low-level injury but he must weigh up whether to risk Raggett or not. The manager has options at the centre of defence but you suspect Raggett will want to play after playing no part against AFC Wimbledon in midweek.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

4. Clark Robertson - centre-back 2

The centre-back was rested for the game against AFC Wimbledon in midweek. He's set to be recalled as the Blues look for strength at the back against a team that will be well up for the challenge tonight.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
PortsmouthPompeyHerefordDanny CowleyBlues
Next Page
Page 1 of 3