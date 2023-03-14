News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 minutes ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
1 hours ago Gary Lineker calls on Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
2 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
2 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
3 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87

Portsmouth predicted XI v Accrington: How Blues could line-up under John Mousinho for long-midweek trip - in pictures

Pompey are in action once again for the third consecutive Tuesday evening.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:09 GMT

The Blues make the long-midweek trip to Accrington as they look to return to winning ways after successive defeats against Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.

Ambitions of a play-off finish have somewhat been ruled out with John Mousinho’s men now sat 12 points away from the top six with 11 games to play.

For the first time since his arrival, the head coach handed Joe Pigott a start and impressed in the number 10 role.

And after a solid showing, the Ipswich loanee could be in line to feature against the Accy this evening.

Here’s how we believe Pompey could shape up against Accrington tonight.

How we believe Pompey could line-up this evening at Accrington.

1. Pompey predicted XI

How we believe Pompey could line-up this evening at Accrington. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The goalkeeper continues to impress between the sticks and had no chance with Josh Windass’ strike on Saturday.

2. GK - Matt Macey

The goalkeeper continues to impress between the sticks and had no chance with Josh Windass’ strike on Saturday. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Continues to shine at right-back following his injury set-back and is a vital asset to the defensive department.

3. RB - Joe Rafferty

Continues to shine at right-back following his injury set-back and is a vital asset to the defensive department. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Has come under some stick from Pompey fans in recent weeks but is Mousinho’s man at the heart of defence.

4. CB - Sean Raggett

Has come under some stick from Pompey fans in recent weeks but is Mousinho’s man at the heart of defence. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
PortsmouthPompeyJohn MousinhoAccringtonSheffield WednesdayBarnsleyIpswich