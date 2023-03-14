Pompey are in action once again for the third consecutive Tuesday evening.

The Blues make the long-midweek trip to Accrington as they look to return to winning ways after successive defeats against Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.

Ambitions of a play-off finish have somewhat been ruled out with John Mousinho’s men now sat 12 points away from the top six with 11 games to play.

For the first time since his arrival, the head coach handed Joe Pigott a start and impressed in the number 10 role.

And after a solid showing, the Ipswich loanee could be in line to feature against the Accy this evening.

Here’s how we believe Pompey could shape up against Accrington tonight.

