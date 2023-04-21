Portsmouth predicted XI v Accrington: Two changes as Blues look to bring Fratton cheer after play-off frustration: gallery
The play-off dream is effectively over.
By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:46 BST
Four successive draws have put paid to hopes of a top-six finish this season for Pompey.
But John Mousinho and his side need to give Fratton Park something to smile about going into the summer.
That will be their motivation as Accrington arrive fighting for their lives.
Here’s how we think Mousinho will go against John Coleman’s struggling side.
