Pompey welcome Bristol City to Fratton Park on Saturday for what will be their final summer friendly ahead of next weekend’s League One opener against Bristol Rovers.

The Blues have played six warm-up games to date, with head coach John Mousinho using the opportunity to get as many minutes as possible into the legs of his players.

That’s meant different starting XIs being utilised for matches and major changes being made mid-game as preparations gather pace for day one of their latest league campaign.

But with just one pre-season friendly left, the focus will surely be on fine-tuning those plans and reinforcing combinations so that this new-look Blues side is firing on all cylinders by the time the Gas arrive on the south coast.

You suspect Mousinho will initially go strong, especially with the game being played at Fratton Park in front of expecting fans buoyed by the Blues transfer business this summer and the need to fully understand where his side are after games against non-league and League Two sides.

But what does that look like exactly? Well, here’s how we think Pompey could start Saturday’s game against Bristol City, with the temptation to rotate and try different things put to one side for the first half at least.

Goalkeeper - Will Norris The keeper has already shown he'll be a calm influence on the Pompey team next season and has settled in well. Fellow new stopper Ryan Schofield - who joined this week - could be handed a run-out at some stage in the second half. But Norris is nailed on to start against Bristol Rovers when the season starts next weekend.

Right-back: Joe Rafferty The full-back looked rusty last time out against AFC Wimbledon and clearly needs minutes under his belt after a recent calf injury. Zak Swanson's impressive form over the summer is encouraging and will provide John Mousinho with food for thought. Yet, Rafferty showed his class over the second half of last season and should start against City and Rovers - if injury free.

Centre-back 1: Regan Poole Could the City game provide another indication of how John Mousinho views his centre-back partnership for the season ahead? Poole, who joined the group late following his summer arrival, is in need of minutes and has started the past two pre-season games alongside Ryley Towler. That's seen Sean Raggett start the last two games on the bench. Three in a row would suggest Poole and Towler start the season together.