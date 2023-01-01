Portsmouth predicted XI v Charlton: Danny Cowley to make two changes to side that drew with Ipswich

Pompey welcome Charlton to Fratton Park today hoping to kick-start the new year with a win.

They closed 2022 with a 2-2 draw against automatic promotion contenders Ipswich – a result many fans would have taken beforehand given the Blues’ current rum of form.

But with Conor Chaplin’s last-gasp equaliser coming from an error from Pompey keeper Josh Griffiths, it left others frustrated as Danny Cowley’s side stretched their winless run in League One to eight games.

There’ll be a very good chance to rectify that situation when 18th-placed Charlton arrive at Fratton Park.

Dean Holden’s new side are the only third-tier outfit with a worst record than Pompey over the past six games, having lost five of their past eight games in the division.

They could also be without up to seven players for their latest trip to PO4, giving many of the Fratton Faithful hope that 2023 can start with a bang.

But what should Cowley do for the visit of the Addicks? Stick with those who battled hard to claim a point of Ipswich? Or does his freshen it up, with that Tractor Boys game played on Thursday night.

There’s a couple of injury issues to contend with as well.

But here’s how we think the Blues could line up against an Addicks side looking worryingly over their shoulders at a potential relegation battle.

1. Josh Griffiths - Goalkeeper The on-loan West Brom ace earned criticism for his part in Ipswich's equaliser on Thursday night - a mistake that cost Pompey a much needed win. He remains Danny Cowley's No1, though. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2. Michael Morrison - Centre-back 1 With Danny Cowley likely to stick with a back three, Morrison gets another chance to demonstrate his warrior-like instincts. Has impressed for Pompey over festive period. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - Centre-back 2 Showed once again against Ipswich how important he is to this Pompey team. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4. Clark Robertson - Centre-back 2 The skipper limped off against Ipswich with a hip injury. The signs are he'll return to face the Addicks, which is good as his distribution is so important when playing with three at the back. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales