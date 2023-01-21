Aggressive, on the front foot, fast-paced – the style of football new Pompey head coach John Mousinho hopes to bring to Pompey following his appointment as head coach.

It’s something those in the corridors of power believe has not been seen enough of at Fratton Park in recent years.

So with Mousinho set to be thrown into the deep end with a home game against Exeter today, what can we expect from his first starting XI?

Well, after just one training session with his newly-inherited group, implementing that straight away could prove difficult.

But with the former Oxford man desperate to make a good first impression on the fan base and determined to get the Blues back to winning ways, there’s no doubt that message will have been heard loud and clear by the players.

Mousinho will also be keen to put his stamp on the starting XI, irrespective of his newness to the job.

So with a track record of playing in a 4-3-3 system at Oxford, here’s how we think the Blues could line up against the Grecians.

Matt Macey - goalkeeper The on-loan Luton keeper's arrival was only announced last night. But after training with his new team-mates on Friday, it's likely he'll have been registered in time to be handed an immediate start against the Grecians. Harsh on Josh Oluwayemi, I know!

Zak Swanson - right-back Really struggled in both recent games against Bolton but the youngster has already proven he can cut it at this level. He just needs to get consistency into his game, and as a former defender, Mousinho can help him with that. Will be required to get forward as much as possible under the new head coach.

Sean Raggett - centre-back 1 It's fair to say that Raggett has not been performing to the standards we know he can reach in recent months - but that can probably be said of most of the current group. His aggression and never-say-die attitude will be hugely welcomed by Mousinho, who needs battlers and leaders at this time. Reverting back to four at the back will probably also suit Raggett.