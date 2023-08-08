Portsmouth predicted XI v Forest Green: Blues to 'go strong' but plenty of changes expected - including starts for impressive Bournemouth and Exeter signings
However, that doesn’t mean head coach John Mouisnho won’t rotate his side for the fixture at New Lawn given the strength and depth of the squad assembled at Fratton Park over the course of the summer.
Indeed, it’s likely the Blues boss will utilise his squad as he looks to get vital minutes into legs and takes into consideration last Saturday’s opener against Bristol Rovers and this weekend’s league trip to Leyton Orient.
Mousinho also confirmed on Monday that his latest new addition – attacking midfielder Alex Robertson – will be available to feature. Although, he might resist the temptation to throw the Manchester City youngster straight into the deep end.
Speaking ahead of the game, he said: ‘We’re just going to approach it as if it’s any other game. We want to win the game and were going to go very, very strong – and I think that’s the best way to approach these games.
‘We find ourselves in the fortunate position of having some really excellent performers over the weekend – starters and subs alike – and we have three or four players who didn’t even make the squad who actually, we feel, can impact the game.
‘I think we’re in a really strong position in terms of the squad and I think whatever side we do pick is going to be strong and hopefully, from our perspective, it’s good enough to challenge and win the game.
‘There’ll definitely be some rotation. There’s certainly a lot of scope within individuals, some are certainly better off playing Saturday and Tuesday, others are better off having a rest, so we’ll take that on an individual basis.’
Here’s how we feel Pompey will line up tonight.