Portsmouth predicted XI v Fulham Under-21s: 11 changes John Mousinho will make - including debut for exciting youngster: gallery

Pompey get their Papa John’s Trophy campaign up and running on Tuesday night with the visit of Fulham Under-21s to Fratton Park.
By Mark McMahon
Published 21st Aug 2023, 17:54 BST

The Blues will be keen to do well in a competition they’ve impressed in in recent years.

And with John Mousinho’s squad more competitive than it has been recently, there’s a good chance that Pompey’s strength in depth will stand them in good stead this term.

That squad strength will be put to the test as – like the Blues’ trip to Forest Green in the Carabao Cup – Mousinho prepares to make changes to the side held by Cheltenham on Saturday.

But what will those changes look like and how many can we expect? Well, here’s the side we think the Blues could line up with as Fulham’s youngsters head to PO4.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho

1. Portsmouth Head Coach John Mousinho during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Cheltenham Town at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 19 August 2023.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho Photo: Jason Brown

The former Huddersfield keeper won't have been impressed with himself following his debut against Forest Green in the Carabao Cup. He'll be desperate to make amends against Fulham and prove to the Fratton faithful that he can challenge Will Norris for the No1 jersey.

2. Goalkeeper: Ryan Schofield

The former Huddersfield keeper won't have been impressed with himself following his debut against Forest Green in the Carabao Cup. He'll be desperate to make amends against Fulham and prove to the Fratton faithful that he can challenge Will Norris for the No1 jersey. Photo: Jason Brown

During commentary of Pompey's league game against Exeter on Tuesday night, it was said the Blues have the two best right-backs in League One. That's great for John Mousinho, but not so great for Swanson, who continues to bide his time waiting for a slip-up for Joe Rafferty. He might be in for a long wait if that's the case!

3. Right-back: Zak Swanson

During commentary of Pompey's league game against Exeter on Tuesday night, it was said the Blues have the two best right-backs in League One. That's great for John Mousinho, but not so great for Swanson, who continues to bide his time waiting for a slip-up for Joe Rafferty. He might be in for a long wait if that's the case! Photo: Jason Brown

Raggett has found himself in the unusual position of warming the bench this season. That's allowed him to feature for just six minutes in the league this season - so no-one will be more desperate to feature and impress against Fulham's youngsters than he.

4. Centre-back 1: Sean Raggett

Raggett has found himself in the unusual position of warming the bench this season. That's allowed him to feature for just six minutes in the league this season - so no-one will be more desperate to feature and impress against Fulham's youngsters than he. Photo: Jason Brown

