However, that 100-per-cent record faces its biggest challenge to date as he takes the Blues to a Peterborough side who maintain strong play-off hopes and have also recently turned to a new manager.

That task will be made harder with Joe Morrell suspended and Ronan Curtis injured, after he picked up an ankle injury in the midweek win against Fleetwood.

The Irishman joins Tom Lowery, Joe Rafferty, Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi in being ruled out of today’s match.

However, Michael Jacobs is expected to return after missing the trip to the Highbury Stadium with a knee injury.

That said, Mousinho still hasn’t that much to pick from, with Pompey’s options once again stretched.

So what’s likely to be his starting line-up? And who is set to fill in for Morrell, who has been a standout player for the Blues following his return from the World Cup?

Here’s how we think Pompey will start...

Pompey are on the road again as they head to Peterborough in League One today

Just like head coach John Mousinho, the new goalkeeper has settled in well at Fratton Park. He's yet to be beaten after producing some notable saves in both the wins against Exeter and Fleetwood and already looks a decent signing. It's early days, of course, but the keeper has made a real positive start.

The former Gunner has now made 24 appearances for the Blues. At one stage that looked unattainable as he played second fiddle to Joe Rafferty and then Connor Ogilvie at right-back. Now he's the Blues' automatic first choice, irrespective of injuries - and he'll be determined to keep it that way under Mousinho.

The January arrival has already been described as a hybrid of former Blues favourites Matt Clarke and Jack Whatmough. High praise indeed - but it will be interesting to see how the 20-year-old handles Posh's Jonson Clarke Harris today.

Reverting back to a back four appears to have benefitted Raggett. Mousinho is keen to bring in another centre-back before the transfer window closes but any new arrival will have a tough task breaking up Raggett and Towler's promising partnership.

The defender is enjoying 2023 so far after rediscovering his form. There's no reason to put Ogilvie's continued involvement in any doubt.

The 30-year-old continues to prove his doubters wrong. Has already proven he can operate effectively in a midfield three but with the Blues' engine-room ranks continually stretched, is it an area they might look to bolster between now and the close of the January transfer window?

Has been immense under Mousinho so far, scoring goals and dictating the pace of Pompey's play. Is proving a natural leader after being handed the skipper's armband.

Pompey have been carefully managing Thompson's return to action after he broke his leg back in August. Cameo appearances have seen him slowly integrated back into the team - but with Joe Morrell suspended and Jay Mingi still out, could this be the popular midfielder's first start since August 20? Denver Hume could perhaps be chosen to play instead but Thompson will provide extra protection for the back four and should get the nod. Good luck, Louis!

The on-loan winger has been compared to former Blue Ryan Williams by some fans given his energy, work-rate and lack of goals and assists. It's a fair point. Continues to impress but it would be good if Dale could improve his numbers.

Took his goal tally for the season to 15 at Fleetwood on Tuesday night. Is undoubtedly Pompey's first-choice striker in a 4-3-3 formation. And with Joe Pigott looking like he might be given more of a chance under Mousinho, that should spur Bishop on to even greater heights!