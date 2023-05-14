Portsmouth prized asset’s message to fans over future for his side
Colby Bishop believes the future looks bright for Pompey.
But the Blues’ prized asset stressed his side need the fans on board with what his team are trying to achieve if they are to succeed.
Pompey will next season attempt to achieve promotion to the Championship at the SEVENTH time of asking.
Bishop has a strong conviction over the direction of travel now since John Mousinho succeeded Danny Cowley in January,
But the striker feels supporters have to understand what the new head coach is trying to achieve his brand of football.
That means perhaps having to show patience with the brand of football on display as Pompey try to open teams up.
Bishop said: ‘Maybe the fans don’t see it, but we see it - it’s starting to come together here.
‘Some of the football we’re playing is brilliant, maybe it’s a case of making sure we play the next goal and putting teams to bed.
‘Teams are going to be resolute and hard to break down, so you have to keep moving the ball side to side until there is a gap you can play through.
‘Some may say “just shoot, just shoot”, but it’s not that simple. I wish it was that simple, but you have to work to get chances in this league ‘
Bishop is confident the building blocks are in place in terms of the contracted players for next season at Fratton Park.
The challenge now is to grow from there, with the striker confident the Fratton faithful can see what his side are trying to achieve.
He added: ‘I think we have a lot of players who suit what we’re trying to do. I think we’re trying to play entertaining football. The fans could see that against Wycombe. Even when we’re 2-1 down you could hear them with us.’