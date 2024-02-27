Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth continue to lead League One, but the race for automatic promotion in the third tier is as close as ever. Pompey are currently seven points clear of Derby County in second and Bolton Wanderers in third, with the Rams having one game in hand and Wanderers having two.

John Mousinho's men had to settle for a point against Charlton Athletic last time out, and they next face play-off hopefuls Oxford United in a tough-looking clash this weekend. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Fratton Park.

Promotion prediction

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Pompey will go on to win the League One title this season, telling Football League World: “Portsmouth have had a fantastic season so far, and they’re the form team without doubt.

“Four wins, two draws in their last six games, on 73 points. Although Derby County have a game in hand on Portsmouth, and Bolton have two games. Should Bolton win their two games in hand, that would put them on 72 points, so they would only be a point behind Portsmouth. But I believe that Portsmouth will go on to win the Sky Bet League One title."

Evatt warning

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has told his team they must 'function under pressure' if they want to come out on top in the promotion race. He told The Bolton News: "At this stage of the season it is a different feel, of course, and at the moment we are in the top two,” he said. “We have that extra game so we’d only need a point from that extra game to be in the automatic spots but we are in it, fully in it, and we have been for most of the season. Of course that carries the weight of expectation.