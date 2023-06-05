A statement from the potential new group at the helm of the Latics confirmed last night an agreement has been reached to purchase the club.

The news arrived on a day of drama at the DW Stadium, with two directors resigning amid growing concerns about the outfit’s position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fears were escalating Wigan could be hit with a winding-up petition over money owed to HMRC, but the emergence of potential new owners has seen those concerns allayed.

They will still start next season on minus eight points, however, after failing to pay wages.

A statement released by the ownership group confirmed a deal is now in place ‘subject to EFL approval’.

The statement read: ‘A deal has been agreed in principle for the sale of Wigan Athletic Football Club to a prospective new buyer - subject to EFL approval. The prospective new owners have committed to resolving all outstanding liabilities at the earliest opportunity. Further updates on this process will follow in due course.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development landed at the end of a frenetic period at Wigan, with directors Tom Markham and Oliver Gottmann resigning after money promised to arrive by last Friday still hadn’t materialised. That left chairman Talal Al Hammad as the only remaining director from the board put in place two years ago.

Wigan appear close to a takeover. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images):

Meanwhile, Charlton appear set for a takeover by former Sunderland chief executive Charlie Methven’s SE7 Partners.

The Addicks released a statement this morning a deal has been agreed with current owner Thomas Sandgaard, again subject to EFL approval.

The statement read: ‘Charlton Athletic can confirm that a deal has been agreed for SE7 Partners to purchase the football club. A share purchase agreement (SPA) has been signed by the club's current owner Thomas Sandgaard and SE7 Partners. The club and SE7 Partners will work with the EFL to meet its requirements before approval for the takeover is granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The club’s CEO Peter Storrie said: “A deal has been agreed and a share purchase agreement has been signed by Thomas Sandgaard and SE7 Partners. We’ll now work with SE7 Partners and the EFL to meet the league requirements, which is a process that can take some time.

‘In the meantime, the day-to-day running of the club will not be impacted. Our preparation and recruitment for the 2023/24 season is well under way.

'We have our targets for our men’s team and our women’s team. Led by Dean Holden and Karen Hills, those plans continue to progress and will not be halted while we await the approval. The aim is to put the club in the best position to achieve our targets for next season - a top-six finish for the men’s team and further progression for the women’s team.