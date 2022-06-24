And with the forthcoming season still five weeks away, they have revealed that approximately 1,500 of those sales have come from new buyers.

The figures announced comes after the Blues took the decision to once again freeze season ticket prices.

The club took into consideration increases in energy costs and the general cost of living in determining their price structure.

They also wanted to recognise the importance of a packed out Fratton Park to on-the-field displays.

And that decision to retain 2019-20 prices appears to be paying off, with fans taking up the option to renew or purchase for the first time their own match-day seat at Fratton Park.

Pompey’s 2022-23 campaign gets under way with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, July 30.

But they will be back to PO4 a week later on August 6, when Lincoln travel to the south coast.

Upon their arrival fans will see a very much new-look Fratton Park, with the re-profiling of the North Stand Lower set to be completed by then.

Meanwhile, the revitalised South Stand is scheduled to be used for the first time on July 23, when Coventry visit for Pompey’s final pre-season friendly.

Fans are asked to note that existing season ticket holders in the North Stand and Fratton End have until 5.30pm on Thursday, June 30, to renew their seat before they are released for general sale.