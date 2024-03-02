Connor Ogilvie has been given the all-clear following a head injury to face Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown

Connor Ogilvie has received the green light to face Oxford United this afternoon.

The left-back had to be independently assessed after suffering a head injury in last weekend’s goalless draw at Charlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he was given the all-clear on Friday, ensuring he retains his place in John Mousinho’s starting XI against the U’s.

Connor Ogilvie has been given the all-clear following a head injury to face Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown

However, there is one change from last Saturday’s side, with Miles Peart-Harris replacing Owen Moxon.

The likelihood is he will partner Marlon Pack in the centre of midfield in a new-look pairing, with Moxon dropping to the bench.

Oxford included former Pompey loanee Owen Dale in their starting XI. The winger scored for Blackpool at Fratton Park earlier this season.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Peart-Harris, Kamara, Lang, Lane, Bishop.