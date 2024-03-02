Portsmouth receive fitness boost - but there's a selection surprise against Oxford United
Connor Ogilvie has received the green light to face Oxford United this afternoon.
The left-back had to be independently assessed after suffering a head injury in last weekend’s goalless draw at Charlton.
However, he was given the all-clear on Friday, ensuring he retains his place in John Mousinho’s starting XI against the U’s.
However, there is one change from last Saturday’s side, with Miles Peart-Harris replacing Owen Moxon.
The likelihood is he will partner Marlon Pack in the centre of midfield in a new-look pairing, with Moxon dropping to the bench.
Oxford included former Pompey loanee Owen Dale in their starting XI. The winger scored for Blackpool at Fratton Park earlier this season.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Peart-Harris, Kamara, Lang, Lane, Bishop.
Subs: Macey, Yengi, Saydee, Towler, Moxon, Sparkes, Martin.