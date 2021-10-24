His 18th-minute strike against Accy took his goal tally for the Blues to 43 in 156 appearances, with ‘The Yak’ – 43 in 92 outings – the only other player to have scored as many as the Irishman this century.

It’s a magnificent achievement for the former Derry City man – and one he’ll likely add to as the season progresses, sending him to the top of the pile on his own.

And when you look at the list of names Curtis has overtaken to reach the milestone, it makes his record even more eye-catching.

Indeed, a host of big names have represented the club over the past two decades, including Kanu, Peter Crouch, Jermain Defoe, Svetoslav Todorov and Benjani, to name just a few.

So where exactly do these so-called big-hitters sit in the list?

Well, we’ve looked into it by naming the club’s top 15 goalscorers this century.

And it’s worth noting that two of the above don’t even make the cut!

Find out who is included below.

1. Yakubu Goals: 43 Games: 92 Goals per game: 0.47

2. Ronan Curtis Goals: 43 Games: 156 Goals per game: 0.27

3. Brett Pitman Goals: 42 Games: 99 Goals per game: 0.42

4. Gareth Evans Goals: 39. Games: 218. Goals per game: 0.18