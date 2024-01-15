The sporting director is overseeing his third transfer window with the Blues

Pompey have already ticked off a new goalkeeper from their January window wishlist, following Matt Macey’s capture.

The towering goalkeeper will now challenge Will Norris for the Blues’ number one spot, replacing Ryan Schofield, who has struggled since his summer arrival.

However, according to Rich Hughes, the League One leaders remain in the market for other transfer business ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes is busy trying to bolster Pompey's squad this month. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The sporting director, who has so far enjoyed an impressive number of recruitment successes during his previous two windows, has three particular playing positions in mind.

And he explains to The News the areas of Pompey’s squad he is focussing on…

Centre-half

‘It’s a position we will look to strengthen, but one thing that’s really important and clear to stress is Sean Raggett and Conor Shaughnessy have been excellent.

‘It won’t come as a shock to anyone that Sean was frustrated at not playing, but, since he has come into the team, I think he’s been very, very good.

‘From not playing for a period of time it took him a while to find his rhythm, but he has since been excellent, he has been dominant, aggressive, can play one-v-one, and does everything we ask him to do.

‘We are lucky because we have four good centre-backs in the building. Obviously Regan’s injury has changed that a bit, but we are delighted with the remaining centre-halves.

‘Another one will give us strength and protection in the squad, so is something we will look to do if the right one becomes available.

‘John always picks the team on merit and picks the team to be as strong as we can be. Sean and Conor have been excellent and whoever comes in will have to fight and compete for a place.’

Attacking midfielder

‘We absolutely need more attacking talent. If we could find the right attacking players to bring in, we would look to do it.

‘If there’s firepower out there you always try to bring it in. By the same virtue, we wouldn’t let any of our good attacking players go this window.

‘Finding them is difficult and it’s taking advantage of various situations and we are looking more in terms of positions behind the striker.

‘We have Colby, Kusini once he returns from Australia duty, and Chris Saydee, so three good attacking players that can play as a nine.

‘If we find another one, it will probably be to sit in those positions behind the front man.’

Winger

‘We are in a good spot with our wingers and another signing there will only be if it makes us better.