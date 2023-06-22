Yet the Blues remain open-minded over the criteria required to fill the number two position now declared vacant.

With Will Norris’ recruitment on the opening day of the transfer window and signalling the start of of six new signings, crucially John Mousinho already has his first-choice keeper in place.

Now the hunt is on for a first-team back-up keeper, with the Blues keen to loan out Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward next season.

Oluwayemi was the regular number two last term, firstly behind Josh Griffiths and then Matt Macey.

However, he was still called upon for first-team playing duties, starting four League One matches, including making his Football League debut at Bolton in January.

The need for the former Spurs man to be given regular football to aid development had been identified long before his erratic display in the final game against Wycombe.

That represented only a 12th career appearance for the 22-year-old, who remains highly regarded at Fratton Park, hence the club taking up his option this summer.

Josh Oluwayemi was Pompey's number two keeper last season - but the Blues are searching for an alternative. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

But the necessity to find him more matches rather than occupying the bench over the forthcoming campaign has meant Pompey are looking at potential loan destinations for him – as well as 18-year-old Steward.

Over the summer they have become increasingly confident about finding Oluwayemi a loan club in non-league, leaving Pompey seeking alternatives to be number two.

Having completed the capture of Norris so early, it buys the Blues plenty of time to survey the goalkeeper market for a back up.

They are currently relaxed over the situation, remaining flexible over what they are looking for from potential candidates, with a few variations on the table.

That could be an experienced lower league keeper heading towards the end of his career or a youngster recently released from a Premier League/Championship club.

Alternatively, it may be someone in between both of those, reflecting how anything is on the table at present when filling that position.

In recent years, the likes of Ollie Webber and Lewis Ward have been employed by Pompey as back-up goalkeepers.

However, neither made a single first-team appearance during their time at Fratton Park, with Webber now at Glentoran and Ward last playing at Sutton United until leaving in January.