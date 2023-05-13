And the new contract, which has been on offer to the talented midfielder since December, will remain on the table.

The Blues announced their retained list on Thursday, with eight immediate departures, including Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs, Louis Thompson and Clark Robertson.

However, they have taken up club options to retain Josh Oluwayemi, Connor Ogilvie and Harry Jewitt-White for an additional 12 months.

While fresh deals are being offered to Ronan Curtis and, of course, Mingi.

Linked with the likes of Birmingham, West Brom and Charlton, should the midfielder depart as a free agent, the Blues are entitled to training compensation having tabled a new contract to keep him.

Nonetheless, Rich Hughes is adamant they want the youngster to stay following a breakthrough season which saw him make 24 appearances.

Rich Hughes is adamant there's still a Fratton Park future for Jay Mingi. Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey’s sporting director told The News: ‘Jay has a contract offer from us and it just remains to be seen where he sees his future.

‘He’s had good progress here, although a couple of niggly injuries towards the back end of the season meant he found himself out of the group when we’ve had some success.

‘I’m sure he will have found that frustrating, but there’s an opportunity for him to continue his career here.

‘There’s an ongoing conversation with Jay, his agent and the club to see if agreement can be reached between all parties where everyone wants him to continue his future here. We’ll see how it develops.

‘The contract is still there for Jay to take – and that was the nuts and bolts of the conversation John had with him at the end of the season.

‘It’s going to be where Jay sees his future and if he wants to be part of the football club moving forward.

‘Undoubtedly he has ability and the challenge, like with most young players, is nailing that down on a consistent basis, finding that continuity in the game which separates the good young players to the really established players at this level and the levels above.

‘The offer is on the table and we are happy to have further conversations. There’s a period of time where nothing needs to be decided and there’s not a strict time limit on the offer.’

Mingi arrived at Fratton Park in September 2021 having previously rejected a new deal at Charlton in order to further his career.

Should he leave this summer, Hughes is unsure how much compensation Pompey would receive in recognition of two years' development on the south coast.

He added: ‘There’s no set formula to work it out.

‘It’s based on different criteria, such as the level of contract the club offers him, the level of contract another club offers him, the level of the club he’s going to – there’s no one mitigating factor.

‘There’s also an opportunity where club A and club B can reach an amicable decision and agree a fee – or it could go to a tribunal that could potentially roll on for another 6-9 months.

