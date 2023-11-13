Pompey will look to land a new defender in the new year after former Lincoln City and Manchester United man was ruled our for the season.

Pompey are ready to move for a new defender in the January transfer window.

John Mousinho has indicated the Blues will look to fill the void created by Regan Poole’s season-ending injury with a recruit at the back in the new year.

The League One leaders are facing up to the loss of their outstanding summer arrival from Lincoln City, after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield.

It’s a sizeable setback, with the Wales international a standout performer in his side’s flying start to the campaign.

Mousinho has spoken of his disappointment and aired his sympathy for Pool, as he faces up to tackling a long, hard road of rehabilitation.

The Pompey boss now has three central defenders to call on in the shape of Sean Raggett, Conor Shaughnessy and Ryley Towler.

There’s also the likes of Connor Ogilvie, who has shown he can operate impressively in the middle in his time at Fratton Park.

Mousinho also pinpointed Zak Swanson’s display when shifting inside in last week’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy win at Leyton Orient, as evidence he can play as a centre-back if required.

So the 37-year-old feels there is enough cover for Pompey to make it through to the new year, without being overstretched.

Mousinho has indicated he would then look to address that issue, with his preference to have four specific central defenders at his disposal.

He acknowledged the avenue Pompey will go down has yet to be defined, with both loans and permanent options likely to be considered, but they will look to be active in that department.

When asked if Pompey will look for a central defender with Poole sidelined, Mousinho said: ‘I think we’ll have a look at that.

‘The news (of Poole's injury) is a bit hot off the press at the moment.