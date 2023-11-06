Portsmouth duo are set for scans which will reveal true extent of their respective injuries

Tino Anjorin receives treatment at Chesterfield on Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury

Pompey will have to wait until Wednesday at the earliest before knowing the full extent of the injuries suffered by Regan Poole and Tino Anjorin at Chesterfield.

The players have been booked in for scans after they were both withdrawn from the action at the Proact Stadium in the first half.

But while the Blues remain optimistic about Poole, who twisted his knee in the 11th minute of Sunday’s game, the hamstring injury suffered by Anjorin just before half-time looks set to keep him out for between 6-8 weeks. That means the on-loan Chelsea ace could be out until the new year, forcing him to miss key games as John Mousinho’s side concentrate on their League One title push.

Pompey have been treading carefully with the 21-year-old’s fitness following his late summer arrival from Stamford Bridge. That has seen him make just three league starts to date, while the midfielder is yet to complete a full 90 minutes for the Blues.

Anjorin has started both of Pompey’s past two games. Now he risks missing up to 10 matches over the next two months, including important fixtures against the likes of Charlton, Blackpool, Bolton Bristol Rovers and Stevenage.

Providing the latest on Poole and Anjorin, Mousinho told The News: ‘The two obviouis injuries we picked up yesterday were Tino and Regan.

‘It’s far too early to tell anything on either of them other than Regan’s a bit stiff this morning. He’s a slightly swollen knee but he’s moving around without crutches, which is a really good sign. I think he’s going to have a scan on Wednesday.

‘Tino’s the same in terms of a scan. It’s just more obvious in terms of what injury he has. Tino has torn his hamstring but without knowing the full facts of it, we’re probably going to be looking about 6-8 weeks. But the best thing for us is to look at the scan first and then go from there.’

While Poole no longer requires the help of crutches to get around, the same cannot be said for his team-mate. He’ll require them for a few more days at least. Meanwhile, Mousinho feels the Chelsea loanee would be best served getting the requires treament on the south coast rather than returning to his parent club for medical help.

The head coach added: ‘I think that will be up to them (Chelsea), but our preference would be to probably keep him here. By the time you tick over after the international break, you’re already three weeks in and I think it will be beneficial to him if he stayed around here. To be honest, it’s completely up to Chelsea.’