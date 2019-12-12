Have your say

Pompey are to release their Leasing.com Trophy goal hero Josh Flint.

The former Fratton Park season-ticket holder is out of contract in January – and has been informed he will not be retained.

Flint scored and also helped himself to an assist in September’s 3-1 Leasing.com Trophy victory over Norwich under-21s.

It represented the Waterlooville teenager’s Blues debut, having emerged through the Academy set-up alongside Bradley Lethbridge, Joe Hancott and Leon Maloney.

He later started the final group match at Oxford United in the same competition, although was substituted at half-time for Gareth Evans in the 2-2 draw.

That has proven to be his final first-team involvement and earlier this week the former Queens Inclosure School pupil trialled at Walsall.

Kenny Jackett said: ‘Josh played for Walsall in a trial game this week and is back with us today.

‘His contract is not being renewed and he is looking for other opportunities.

‘The decision is based on not breaking into the first-team and first-team group, unfortunately there are not enough spaces.’