Pompey reserves fell to a 6-0 defeat at Aston Villa in the Premier League Cup last night.

The Blues’ team was mainly made up of academy players, although Luke McGee was in goal and first-year professional Matt Casey was skipper at Bodymoor Heath.

But Villa’s under-23 side’s experienced told, with Jacob Ramsey and Cameron Archer giving them a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Pompey then conceded four more goals in the second period against the Category One academy.

The reserves are back in Premier League Cup action when they host Exeter at Westleigh Park on Thursday, January 9.

Pompey: McGee; Kavanagh (Bruce 75), Casey, Dandy, Rew; Bridgman (Bell 54), Storey (Brook 66); Teggart, Flint, Maloney; Stanley.

Subs not used: Durin, Kelly