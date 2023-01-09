The Blues have delivered a tongue-in-cheek riposte to suggestions of a fight between interim head coach Simon Bassey and midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe.

A rather dubious Twitter account stated on Saturday the midfielder, who started in the FA Cup defeat at Spurs, had a set-to with the Londoner who is currently at the helm.

The tweet spoke of Tunnicliffe being pinned to the wall by Bassey, saying ‘you’ve got two honest blokes the sack’ - a reference to Danny and Nicky Cowley, who left Fratton Park last week.

The response came in the shape of a tweet from striker Colby Bishop, who simply shared a picture of Bassey and Tunnicliffe enjoying a coffee, as they travel north for tomorrow’s Papa John’s Trophy clash at Bolton.

Pompey joker Joe Pigott was straight into the replies saying ‘gutted I missed this’, as he spoke of not seeing the fictional incident.

Blues fans also had their say with @danie_son79 adding: ‘You need better sources son.’

Others wanted action taken against the ‘reporter’ with @MattioPonto83 saying: ‘Don’t let this ‘reporter’ near our club ever again pls. Not even on volunteer litter picking day!’

And there was those who saw through the dubious suggestion there’s problems in the Pompey camp, with spirits currently high.

