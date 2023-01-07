Interim head coach Simon Bassey’s men were unbowed, however, as they produced a display of guts and resolve against the Premier League guns to restore pride in the Blues.

The outstanding 8,880 travelling fans were excellent throughout and lauded their team for their efforts on an uplifting afternoon in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, Pompey had the best chance of the first half through Reeco Hackett with the home crowd unhappy with their side at the break.

Ryan Tunnicliffe tackles Son Heung-Min today.

The decisive moment came five minutes of the restart, however, but Bassey’s men were dogged until the end.

Pompey produced a super first-half showing to delight their travelling army of fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bassey’s men started brightly and created the best opening of the first 45 minutes in Reeco Hackett’s acrobatic 11th-minute effort, which Fraser Forster pushed away.

Joe Morrell was everywhere and using every ounce of his nous, while Zak Swanson was tenacious up against Heung-Min Son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side had possession but failed to create an effort of note, their best moment a Son curler well past the upright just before the break.

It looked like the luck was on Pompey’s side when Emmerson Royal’s header came back off the post five minutes after the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments later the home side had the lead, however, as Kane got away from Ryan Tunnicliffe and Colby Bishop and rifled in a classy finish from the edge of the box.

Oliver Skipp missed a chance to make it 2-0 after 68 minutes but blazed over from 10 yards after a ricochet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey broke out two minutes later with Owen Dale’s 20 yarder blocked - to really up the volume from the away end.

There was the joyous sight of Louis Thompson coming on with 16 minutes left after five months out with a broken leg. He replaced Tunnicliffe with Josh Koroma on for Hackett.

Advertisement Hide Ad