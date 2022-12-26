Portsmouth reveal why Birmingham and West Brom target Jay Mingi - plus Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett - are not in today's squad at Exeter
Pompey have revealed why both Dane Scarlett and Jay Mingi are not in today’s squad to face Exeter in League One.
The Blues have confirmed that both players are currently suffering from ill health and have not travelled with the squad for today’s game at St James Park.
Joe Morrell has also just returned from feeling unwell – returning to training yesterday after a week off – and is deemed only fit enough to be named among the subs for today’s important third-tier fixture.
All three players were the subject of debate on Twitter following the announcement of today’s team to face Exeter.
Confirming their current status, Pompey said via social media: ‘Jay Mingi and Dane Scarlett are both missing through illness today.
‘Joe Morrell is on the bench after returning to training for the first time yesterday following another illness.’
As a result of Mingi and Morrell’s illness issues, Ryan Tunnicliffe starts in the centre of midfield alongside Marlon Pack.
Joe Pigott starts up front with Colby Bishop in Scarlett’s absence.