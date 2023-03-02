And Pompey fans are now lauding a prospect with a big future on his hands.

Yet, Ryley Towler wasn’t even sure whether he’d be in the starting picture at Fratton Park, after sealing a three-and-a-half year deal in the winter window.

The 20-year-old has made a huge impact in his 10 Pompey appearances to date, culminating in a two-goal salvo against Bolton on Tuesday night.

Towler’s defensive qualities in tandem with his range of passing and ability to step out with the ball, has seen him catch the eye.

Meanwhile, the central defender’s happy-go-lucky demeanour has quickly seen him become a popular figure among fans.

It scarcely could have gone any better for Towler so far, yet he admitted it was not clear to him whether he was going to play regularly when arriving at PO4.

Towler said: ‘I’m absolutely loving it here.

Ryley Towler.

‘It’s a great group of lads and a great staff, and since I’ve been here I’ve loved every minute of it.

‘When you come to a new club you never know if you’re going to be in the team or not.

‘You have to work hard first and foremost, but I got my head down and I got into the team.

‘I’ve managed to do that and now I’m hoping I can stay in now that I’m there.’

Towler’s displays has been a big part of Pompey’s upwardly mobile form under John Mousinho, after his arrival.

Five wins and two draws have been collected going into a trip to Cambridge United this weekend.

Five clean sheets have also been picked up in that run, with Towler part of sturdy foundations again evident against Bolton - despite shipping a goal from a set-piece.

Towler added: ‘The Bolton game shows how good of a team we have here.

‘That game will give us confidence moving forward.

‘We just have to keep it going and build.

‘The clean sheets have been coming.

‘I know we conceded a scrappy one off a set-piece against Bolton.