With the 2023/24 season almost at a close, Portsmouth can finally sit back and relish in their hard work. John Mousinho’s side will return to the Championship later this year, after more than a decade in exile from the second tier.

Before the summer break rolls in, Pompey will learn who else will be joining them and Derby County in the promotion leap. As we wait for the results of the play-offs, let’s dive into some of the latest League One headlines and transfer rumours.

Pompey enter race for six-goal defender

With promotion and the League One title now secured, Portsmouth can look to flex their muscles in the transfer window as they prepare to return to the Championship. Aside from their brief dip in form, Pompey enjoyed a dominant run this season and their new status will certainly attract some big players on the market.

According to recent reports, Portsmouth are among three EFL sides looking to sign Bosun Lawal from Celtic this summer. Derby and Queens Park Rangers have also ‘had their heads turned’ by the versatile defender.

Lawal, 20, has enjoyed a strong season on loan with Fleetwood Town and has played in all but one League One match since his arrival last summer. Despite being a centre-back by trade, Lawal has shown off his ability at left-back, right-back and in both defensive and central midfield roles.

Despite Fleetwood’s relegation fate, Lawal has stood out this season and has even contributed six goals and two assists.

Posh star fires play-offs warning

Peterborough United are headed for their first play-off semi-final leg against Oxford United next weekend as they fight for the last remaining promotion spot. The Posh suffered a hefty 5-0 defeat to the U’s earlier this month, who will no doubt be expecting a similar result when they meet again at Kassam Stadium.

However, Posh star Malik Mothersille is feeling confident ahead of the play-offs and has fired a warning shot towards their upcoming rivals.

“We’re confident. We definitely know we’re the best team, we know some of our results haven’t shown that, but we’re confident in our ability so we’re excited. This is what we play for, games like this,” the 20-year-old striker said, while reflecting on their recent 3-3 draw with Bolton.

“Oxford will probably be wanting us again hoping it will be a repeat of what happened recently, but that was a one-off and when we get it right, nobody can stop us. The gaffer wasn’t pleased at half-time against Bolton and neither were we.

