That’s after it was confirmed newly-relegated Wigan will start next season in the third tier on minus-four points after the English Football League issued its latest sanction against the club for a failure to pay players’ wages.

The EFL added a further four-point deduction was suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that suspended sanction will kick in if club owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi fails to deposit an amount equal to 125-per-cent of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill into a designated account by next Wednesday (May 24).

The additional four-point deduction would also be activated if the Latics fail to pay players on time at any point between now and June 2024.

The sanctions come hot on the heels of the suspended three-point deduction issued to play-off semi-finalists Peterborough after they failed to declare chief executive officer David Paton as a relevant person and allowed him to act in that role without the written authority of the EFL. The three-point deduction is suspended until December 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, elsewhere in League One, Fleetwood have insisted it’s business as usual and there is no risk to the football club, after owner Andy Pilley was found guilty on four counts of fraud.

Pilley's firm, BES Utilities, stood accused of a multi-million pound fraud involving the mis-selling of energy supply contracts to small businesses.

There's been some major developments for a couple of League One clubs this week Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 52-year-old has been remanded in custody to await sentence following Friday’s outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Talks have already taken place with the EFL and an announcement regarding the next step will be made in due course.’ a Fleetwood statement read.

The Cod Army finished last season in 13thplace.

Wigan return to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship on 39 points, although that tally has now also been reduced by three points.

The DW Stadium outfit’s requirement to deposit an amount greater than the club’s monthly wage bill in a designated account was part of an agreed decision between Wigan and the EFL reached in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan were first charged in January after missing wage payments in June, July and October last year, with the agreed decision including a suspended three-point deduction should the club again fail to pay wages.

The suspended sanction was activated in March with another failure to pay wages on time and a failure by Al Jasmi to make the requested deposit.

Wigan chairman Talal Al Hammad apologised to staff earlier this week for the stress caused by the latest delay to wages being paid, and said all May wages had now been paid.

The club’s statement on Tuesday accepted investment had not been directed to ‘the right areas’ and promised a board and staff restructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad