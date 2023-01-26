Portsmouth rivals Forest Green Rovers set to appoint former Everton, Rangers and Newcastle striker as new manager
Forest Green Rovers are wasting no time in appointing a new manager.
According to reports, the League One side are set to name former Everton and Rangers striker Duncan Ferguson as Ian Burchnall’s replacement.
Burchnall was sacked on Wednesday with the Greens bottom of the table and with one point from their past seven league games.
However, they won’t be without a manager for too long, with Ferguson closing in on the role after ‘positive talks’ were held with The New Lawn side immediately after owner Dale Vince’s decision to make a change.
The ex-Scotland striker – who scored more than 50 goals for Everton over two spells – has been out of work since the summer, when he left Goodison to pursue a career in management.
He had been with the Premier League side for the past eight years in a coaching capacity and had two caretaker roles as manager with the Toffees.
If the reports are true, Ferguson’s first match in charge with be Forest Green’s trip to Shrewsbury on Saturday.
The Gloucestershire outfit are currently four points from safety, with 18 games of their season remaining.
Ferguson’s appointment will dwarf the time Pompey recently spent searching for a new head coach.
Danny Cowley was relieved of his Fratton Park duties late on Monday, January 2.
However, John Mousinho’s appointment wasn’t confirmed until Friday, January 19, following a thorough selection process conducted by chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Rich Hughes.
The Blues’ patience has been paying off, though, with Mousinho picking up two wins from his first two games in charge.