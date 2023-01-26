Portsmouth rivals Forest Green Rovers set to appoint former Everton, Rangers and Newcastle striker as new manager

According to reports, the League One side are set to name former Everton and Rangers striker Duncan Ferguson as Ian Burchnall’s replacement.

Burchnall was sacked on Wednesday with the Greens bottom of the table and with one point from their past seven league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they won’t be without a manager for too long, with Ferguson closing in on the role after ‘positive talks’ were held with The New Lawn side immediately after owner Dale Vince’s decision to make a change.

The ex-Scotland striker – who scored more than 50 goals for Everton over two spells – has been out of work since the summer, when he left Goodison to pursue a career in management.

He had been with the Premier League side for the past eight years in a coaching capacity and had two caretaker roles as manager with the Toffees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the reports are true, Ferguson’s first match in charge with be Forest Green’s trip to Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The Gloucestershire outfit are currently four points from safety, with 18 games of their season remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Ferguson is reportedly closing in on the vacant manager's job at Forest Green Rovers Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Ferguson’s appointment will dwarf the time Pompey recently spent searching for a new head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Cowley was relieved of his Fratton Park duties late on Monday, January 2.

However, John Mousinho’s appointment wasn’t confirmed until Friday, January 19, following a thorough selection process conducted by chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Rich Hughes.

Advertisement Hide Ad