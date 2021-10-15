Portsmouth rivals Ipswich add former Manchester City, Sunderland, Leeds and Plymouth boss to Paul Cook's coaching team

The 65-year-old has been brought in as a consultant at Portman Road as Cook gives himself the best chance of steering the Tractor Boys back to the Championship.

Speculation over a role for the one-time England and Everton midfielder had been growing after he was spotted at Ipswich’s recent defeat at Accrington.

He was also present for their 2-1 victory against Shrewsbury last Saturday – a game which Blues boss Danny Cowley also attended.

Cook had a busy summer adding to his playing ranks, bringing in a total of 20 players.

He also added to his backroom staff by luring Franny Jeffers to Portman Road from Everton and finding a job for former Pompey goalkeeping coach John Keeley.

Now Reid – whose worked with the one-time Pompey manager at Wigan – is the latest to join the burgeoning ranks of the big-spending League One outfit.

He’s joined at Portman Road by Gary Probert who joins as director of football operations.

Former England and Everton midfielder Peter Reid. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Ipswich currently sit 14th in the table – two positions and points behind the Blues.

The Tractor Boys travel to Cambridge United on Saturday, before heading to Fratton Park on Tuesday, October 19.

Cook told Ipswich’s website: ‘I worked with Peter for three years at Wigan.

‘He’s a great guy. In the footballing world, you’ll rarely find someone who is as respected as Peter Reid, not just as a footballer but also what he’s done as a manager.