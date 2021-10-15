Portsmouth rivals Ipswich add former Manchester City, Sunderland, Leeds and Plymouth boss to Paul Cook's coaching team
Pompey’s League One rivals Ipswich have added former Manchester City and Sunderland boss Peter Reid to Paul Cook’s coaching set-up.
The 65-year-old has been brought in as a consultant at Portman Road as Cook gives himself the best chance of steering the Tractor Boys back to the Championship.
Speculation over a role for the one-time England and Everton midfielder had been growing after he was spotted at Ipswich’s recent defeat at Accrington.
He was also present for their 2-1 victory against Shrewsbury last Saturday – a game which Blues boss Danny Cowley also attended.
Cook had a busy summer adding to his playing ranks, bringing in a total of 20 players.
He also added to his backroom staff by luring Franny Jeffers to Portman Road from Everton and finding a job for former Pompey goalkeeping coach John Keeley.
Now Reid – whose worked with the one-time Pompey manager at Wigan – is the latest to join the burgeoning ranks of the big-spending League One outfit.
He’s joined at Portman Road by Gary Probert who joins as director of football operations.
Ipswich currently sit 14th in the table – two positions and points behind the Blues.
The Tractor Boys travel to Cambridge United on Saturday, before heading to Fratton Park on Tuesday, October 19.
Cook told Ipswich’s website: ‘I worked with Peter for three years at Wigan.
‘He’s a great guy. In the footballing world, you’ll rarely find someone who is as respected as Peter Reid, not just as a footballer but also what he’s done as a manager.
‘Having people with that amount of experience at a football club can only be good.’