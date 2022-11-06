Huddersfield striker Jordan Rhodes is reportedly on Ipswich's radar Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

But there’s still plenty of news emerging from Pompey’s third-tier rivals.

Here’s a look at what’s been happening…

Ipswich keen on striker reunion

Ipswich are reportedly keen to bolster their attacking options by reuniting with former striker Jordan Rhodes.

That’s according to The Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon, who claims Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna was keen on a deal during the summer, only for the 32-year-old to decide to remain with current club Huddersfield.

Rhodes came through the ranks at Portman Road and made 10 appearances for the club.

But it was elsewhere were he made his name and formed a reputation as a goal-getter.

Successful stints were enjoyed at Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday – as well as the Terriers – with clubs splashing out a combined £27m for the striker during that time.

This season, Rhodes has featured 18 times for Huddersfield in the Championship and scored three goals.

Ipswich are currently second in the League One table – four points adrift of leaders Plymouth.

Boss blasts ‘terrible’ Plymouth

Steven Schumacher has described Plymouth’s shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Grimsby as ‘not acceptable’.

And he rounded on his players by saying the performance they put in against the League Two Mariners was ‘terrible’.

The Pilgrims went into the game four points clear at the top of League One and without a defeat in 16 matches that stretched back to mid-August

Schumacher made five changes to the side that beat Exeter 4-2 last Monday night.

But he believes that was no excuse for the performance at Blundell Park.

He told the club website: ‘It was terrible.

‘From the first whistle, we started the game ok, got ourselves into a good lead, played in their half for a few minutes then from about five minutes onwards, they were the better team.

‘They played with more energy than us, more quality than us.

‘They created loads more chances and were deservedly the better team.

‘From how well we’ve been playing, the standards that we’ve set, we were nowhere near it today.

‘It’s a bit of a shock, and not acceptable.’

To make matters worse for the Pilgrims, Conor Grant and Dan Scarr both limped off with injuries during the game and join Finn Azaz, Macaulay Gillesphey, Danny Mayor and Mickel Miller in the treatment room.

Derby eye move for Cardiff defender

Derby are weighing up a move for Cardiff centre-back Curtis Nelson.

The 29-year-old is, according to journalist Alan Nixon, one of a number of options Rams boss Paul Warne is considering ahead of the transfer window.

Pompey’s League One rivals have defensive issues at present following injuries to Curtis Davies and James Chester.

That has led Warne to consider free agents as a possible solution.

However, this latest support suggests the new Derby boss might be tempted to wait until the new year.

Nelson has been in and out of the Bluebirds side this season, making just eight appearances in all competitions, with only two of them being Championship starts.