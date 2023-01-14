Here’s the latest transfer developments involving the Blues’ third-tier counterparts…

Lincoln sign QPR winger

Lincoln have signed QPR winger Mide Shodipo on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old moves to Sincil Bank after 11 Championship appearances for the Hoops this season.

The Irishman was signed in time to be named on the bench for the Imps’ League One trip to MK Dons today.

Shodipo’s move represents his fifth loan move of his career, with spells at Oxford and Sheffield Wednesday on his CV.

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy said: ‘Mide is a direct and creative player who will bring us more options in the attacking third.

Jonathan Leko has joined MK Dons for an undisclosed fee Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

‘He is an experienced player at this level and has played in the Championship this season, he comes with the qualities to make an impact this season.’

Birmingham winger makes MK Dons move

MK Dons have completed a permanent move for Birmingham winger Jonathan Leko.

The 23-year-old has moved to Mark Jackson’s relegation-threatened side for an undisclosed fee, after two-and-a-half years at St Andrew’s.

In that time, Leko made 46 Championship appearances for the Blues, but failed to score or record an assist.

He spent last season on loan at Charlton in League One, where the wide man scored three goals and created three in 30 appearances.

The former West Brom youngster said: ‘I’m really pleased to be here.

‘I’ve been aware of the interest for a while so I’m glad it’s done and I’m excited to get started.

‘This is a good club and I know we like to play a good style of football so I think this is a great fit for me.

‘I’m willing to get on the ball and beat players, and hopefully I can score some goals too!

‘I know the position we find ourselves in but I know a couple of wins can change everything.

Hopefully I can come in and help us towards that.’

Barnsley snap up Burnley defender following surprise Bristol City exit

Promotion-chasing Barnsley have added highly-rated Burnley centre-back Bonny Thomas to their ranks.

Manager Michael Duff has landed the 21-year-old on loan until the end of the season after the Clarets recalled the defender from his loan at Bristol Rovers.

The Gas were disappointed to lose Thomas after he made 25 appearances and scored three goals over the first half of the season.

According to Rovers boss Joey Barton, the youngster asked to return to Burnley, before sealing a move to Oakwell.

‘We found out at 9.30 when we were making our way up here,’ Barton told BBC Radio Bristol ahead of today’s game at Accrington.

‘Bob was obviously in the squad and found that he had asked to be recalled.

‘He wants to go and play his trade elsewhere. He’s done fantastic since he has been here.’